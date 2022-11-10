Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.85

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.85 and traded as high as C$47.80. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$47.80, with a volume of 1,312 shares traded.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

