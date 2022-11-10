TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

TELA Bio Stock Down 8.7 %

TELA opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.20). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 116.80% and a negative return on equity of 278.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,105,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,845,672. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,105,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,845,672. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $158,246.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,948,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 880,224 shares of company stock worth $7,039,910 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

