Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €0.17 ($0.17) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.27) to €0.24 ($0.24) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.37) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.22) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

