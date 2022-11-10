Telsey Advisory Group Trims Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Target Price to $4.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 5.08.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

VWE opened at 2.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 2.13 and a 52-week high of 12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of 75.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 76.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 255,832 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 121,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 222,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

