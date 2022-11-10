Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 397 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 4.5 %

BIP stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,720. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 553.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.