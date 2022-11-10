Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,307. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

