Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $602,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.28.

