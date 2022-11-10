Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 65.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $50,188,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,191,000 after purchasing an additional 346,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $28,806,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara stock remained flat at $93.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $188.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

