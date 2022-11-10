Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 25,983 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 8.4% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 214,494 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 83,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

