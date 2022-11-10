Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,292 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,126,000 after acquiring an additional 488,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 150,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,281. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.