TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 6.20% of byNordic Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,129,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.59.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

