Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-$0.32 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 297,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

