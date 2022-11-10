Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 45.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 5.4% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 117.6% during the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

