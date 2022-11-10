Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Down 7.1%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 84,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 191,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TERN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 16.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Insider Activity

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 1,123,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $3,346,602.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,480,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,514.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 1,123,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $3,346,602.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,480,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,514.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,630,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,981,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,452.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,224,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,244. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

