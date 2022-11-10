TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51.36 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $247.53 million and $51.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00082862 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00064746 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000518 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00013113 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023707 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001364 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005302 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,644,557 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
