TerraClassicUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.21 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $252.61 million and $50.21 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00088355 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00069540 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001773 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013174 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00024767 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005640 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000276 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,588,078 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.
