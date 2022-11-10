Tether Gold Price Tops $1,738.27 on Top Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $84.22 million and $811,726.58 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for $1,738.27 or 0.09747593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.00578231 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,394.23 or 0.30123459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

