Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

TTEK stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.76. 214,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,384. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

