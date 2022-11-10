Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $103.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.23. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.29.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,422 shares of company stock worth $991,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.