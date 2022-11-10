Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $955.64 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00006435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $955.64 million and $80.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002728 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008873 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 937,112,922 coins and its circulating supply is 915,649,123 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

