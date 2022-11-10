The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Insider Simon Edward Callum Miller Buys 20,000 Shares

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) insider Simon Edward Callum Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($22,567.65).
The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
LON:BNKR opened at GBX 99.90 ($1.15) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 90.88 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.73). The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,900.00.
The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.80%.
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.