The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Trading 0.9% Higher

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.85 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.67). 47,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 29,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.67).

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.37 million and a PE ratio of 375.00.

About The Brighton Pier Group

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

