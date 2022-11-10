The Carlyle Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

