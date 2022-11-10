The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.10.

NASDAQ CG opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

