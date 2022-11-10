The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 3.4 %

KO stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.77. 603,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,528,464. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

