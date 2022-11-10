The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 724,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,402,000 after buying an additional 212,329 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.10.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $204.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.