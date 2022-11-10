The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE EEA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,458 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.