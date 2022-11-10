The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $87.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.36.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.91. IAC has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $141.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. Equities research analysts expect that IAC will post -13.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,522. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in IAC by 16.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC during the first quarter valued at $9,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IAC by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC by 96.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

