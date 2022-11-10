The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Target Price to $4.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Price Performance

VCSA traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 538,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington University acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at $3,921,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth about $10,131,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.