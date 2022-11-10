The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $24.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.52.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

