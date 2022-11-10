The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $62,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 32,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.52.

Home Depot Trading Up 7.2 %

HD stock traded up $20.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.48. The company had a trading volume of 309,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day moving average of $292.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

