The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Kroger Price Performance

KR traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $47.76. 114,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,895. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

