The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Short Interest Update

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 930.4% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Music Acquisition Price Performance

Music Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,946. Music Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Music Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Music Acquisition by 19.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 67,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Music Acquisition by 114.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Music Acquisition by 2.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Music Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Music Acquisition

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Music Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Music Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.