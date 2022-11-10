The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,015,000 after acquiring an additional 294,256 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 107.9% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,138. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $335.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,690 shares of company stock worth $43,769,941. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

