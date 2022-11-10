The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO Sells $3,179,500.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $130.31. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

About Progressive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.