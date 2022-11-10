The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Lifted by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 5.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.74% of Travelers Companies worth $298,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.15. 999,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,548. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,461 shares of company stock worth $8,772,174. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

