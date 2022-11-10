The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,287.27

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,287.27 ($14.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,266 ($14.58). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($14.85), with a volume of 8,065 shares.

The Vitec Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The company has a market cap of £596.66 million and a P/E ratio of 23.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,290 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,288.04.

The Vitec Group Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

