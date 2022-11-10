Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,600 shares of company stock worth $29,533,990 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 6.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $30.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $515.05. The company had a trading volume of 66,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,055. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.