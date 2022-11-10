TheStreet Upgrades Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

