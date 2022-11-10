Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 98,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,207. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $20.13.

