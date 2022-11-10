Threshold (T) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.30 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $180.12 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,427.10 or 1.00239331 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008945 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00046548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00041332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00241707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01687511 USD and is down -20.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $12,036,671.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

