Thunder Brawl Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00003182 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $95.51 million and approximately $145,099.57 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.51801673 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $200,620.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

