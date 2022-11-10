Tiaa Fsb Acquires 180,988 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.27% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $846,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $11.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

