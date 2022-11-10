Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $164,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.07. 29,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.