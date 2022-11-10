Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,153,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,333 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $138,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $811,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,483 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

