Tiaa Fsb Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,855 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.05. 53,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,860. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

