Tiaa Fsb Has $40.36 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,320 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 877,407 shares of company stock worth $87,678,596 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 128,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,315. The firm has a market cap of $256.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

