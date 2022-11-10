Tiaa Fsb Has $509.88 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195,945 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $509,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 91,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 821,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

SCZ traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.78. 16,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,896. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

