Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,533,990. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 6.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

NYSE:TMO traded up $28.91 on Thursday, reaching $513.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.87 and a 200 day moving average of $542.52. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.