Tiaa Fsb Purchases 31,687 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,311,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $75,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NUSC traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.56. 134,992 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94.

